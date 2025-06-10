Whisky Enthusiasts Sipping Luxury at DEV

Whisky enthusiasts gather for an evening of tastings and fine dining. (Photo : : Submitted)

The DEV Hotel & Conference Centre recently hosted 32 whisky enthusiasts for an exclusive tasting and culinary experience. Guests were treated to a five-course whisky-paired dinner created by Executive Chef Jeff Bradfield, showcasing bold flavours and refined presentation.

“You don’t have to go far for a world-class event,” said participant Dan Allaire. “We sampled high-end and rare whiskies. The opulent five-course meal was one I won’t soon forget.”

DEV Hotel GM Ian Bentley called the weekend a “celebration of both tradition and opportunity,” bringing together partners from Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick. A major outcome of the event was securing a new partnership with Mike Brisebois, founder of Whisky Wonderland in Ottawa. 

“Mike has officially committed to bringing his elite clientele to the DEV this September for an event he’s calling Whisky Camp,” Bentley said. “We’re opening our doors to the world-and the world is answering the call.”

