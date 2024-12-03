White Jeans Showcase Anti-Trafficking Message

Maison Baldwin House has launched its “Take a Stand” project to educate students about human trafficking while encouraging creative expression. Through this initiative, high school students across Cornwall, SD&G, and Akwesasne are learning about the dangers of human trafficking and creating artwork on white jeans to express their thoughts and feelings. These works will be displayed at the Cline House Gallery in March 2025.

Danielle McCormick, Public Educator and Volunteer Coordinator for Maison Baldwin House, explained the inspiration behind the project. “We received a donation of 700 pairs of white jeans and wanted to use them in a meaningful way. Human trafficking is a pressing issue in our community, and this project empowers students to not only learn about it but to use art as a way to process and share their understanding,” she stated.

McCormick noted the alarming statistics: “The average age of recruitment into trafficking is just 12 to 14 years old. It’s critical for young people to understand the risks and recognize red flags, such as new relationships that are overly secretive or sudden access to money and luxury items.”

In addition to school outreach, Maison Baldwin House has plans to expand its efforts to raise community awareness, including utilizing billboards along major routes like Highway 401. “Trafficking isn’t just a big-city issue; it’s happening here, and we need to educate and protect our youth,” McCormick emphasized.

The “Take a Stand” project is one of many initiatives by Maison Baldwin House to combat human trafficking and support survivors. The organization continues to advocate for stronger legislation and resources to address this pervasive issue.