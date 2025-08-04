Wildcats Represent U16 Ontario, Win Silver

JASON SETNYK

Two Cornwall Wildcats players helped Team Ontario secure a silver medal at the 2025 U16 Eastern Regional Challenge, held in Antigonish, Nova Scotia. Defensive back Bryce Camplin and offensive lineman Maxim Legros earned starting spots and played key roles in the team’s success, which included a dominant 37-0 shutout over Nova Scotia before falling 21-10 to Québec in the gold medal game.

“Representing Ontario was a huge honour,” said Legros. “It meant a lot to wear that jersey, not just for my province, but for the city of Cornwall and our football club.” Legros credited the Cornwall Minor Football Association for shaping his growth as an athlete. “From tyke to bantam, every coach pushed me to get better. Without them or my teammates, I wouldn’t have had opportunities like this.”

Camplin shared a similar sentiment. “It felt amazing. I think we represented Ontario well. It was a very special group of 40 guys,” he said. “Even though we lost to Québec, we had a strong team and great chemistry after just a short training camp.”

The tournament served as a stepping stone for both players. “We learned a lot about what the next level looks like,” said Camplin, who attends St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School and plans to play his final season of U16 football before trying out for the U18 Wildcats. “The experience showed me that football is a team effort-every player has to contribute.”

Legros emphasized the importance of resilience: “Wins feel good, but it’s the losses that define us. We’ll come back stronger next time.”

For Camplin and Legros, the tournament marked a major achievement and reflected the quality of coaching and player development in Cornwall’s minor football system.