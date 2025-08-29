Williamstown Fair celebrates agriculture traditions

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Williamstown Fair, in its picturesque setting, is heralded as the oldest, continually running fair in Canada. According to the Ontario Heritage Trust, the Fair received its patent in 1808 from the Lieutenant-Governor of Upper Canada and began hosting the mid-summer Fair in 1812. Presented by the St. Lawrence Valley Agricultural Society, it is a great celebration of timeless fair staples such as the competition in baking, horticulture, vegetables, preserves, home brewing, knitting and art displays in the Home & Garden Hall. There was musical entertainment, a special play area for little visitors to the Fair and a fun group of rides for those looking for a hair-raising thrill.

Upholding its agricultural roots, this year’s Fair hosted its traditional draft horse pull, with teams attempting to pull weight loads up to 10,000 lbs. There were Western Games & classes and the East Wind Pony Club put on a demonstration of Working Equitation that tests the partnership of horse and rider through agility, versatility and ease of handling with obstacles, representing the skills required for ranch work. The Williamstown Fair had a busy cow show ring running concurrently with all the other events. Glengarry 4H members exhibited their calves & heifers, while others had their young calves and mature cows judged on their build, breed standard, soundness, muscle and balance. The ring also had a Pee Wee Exhibitors’ Class with kids 12 and under guiding their calves around and answering questions from the judge.

The new, incoming Williamstown Fair Ambassador was awarded on the weekend. The two finalists were Cassie Bell MacIntosh and Olivia Robinson. Cassie MacIntosh from Apple Hill was awarded as the 2025-26 Williamstown Fair Ambassador. Cassie’s involvement in her family’s dairy operation, Glengarry Stock Farms, along with being an active exhibitor at the Fair and helping at The Ole Sugar Barn ice cream store, were elements that added to her suitability as the Fair’s Ambassador.

Along with the Board of Directors and members of different levels of government, the Ontario Agricultural Society’s current President Heather Owens was in attendance for the opening ceremonies. Heather said attending the Williamstown Fair was on her bucket list – even missing her own hometown fair this year to celebrate in South Glengarry. After 212 years, the Williamstown Fair continues to bring together heritage elements of a traditional agricultural fair while introducing new aspects to encourage a growing attendance, making the Fair a place for neighbours and friends to meet and enjoy a full weekend of family fun.