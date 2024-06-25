Williamstown man killed in train crash

June 25, 2024 at 8 h 38 min
By Richard Mahoney
A 33-year-old Williamstown man was Monday when a freight train struck a vehicle at a crossing just east of Lancaster.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on a private laneway along Old Highway 2.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been alone in the vehicle. There were no injuries to members of the train crew.

The investigation is continuing.

Officers with the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), as well as the South Glengarry Fire Service and Cornwall-SD&G Paramedics responded.

 

