Win big and help animals in need with the Ontario SPCA’s Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery

Instead of raking up leaves this fall, you could be raking in cash with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Fall Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery, a fundraiser to help animals in need.

There is a guaranteed jackpot of $50,000, and the more tickets sold, the higher the jackpot will grow. The winner of the Ontario SPCA’s spring lottery took home over $125,000 after purchasing tickets in memory of her beloved dog. Imagine the possibilities if you’re the Grand Prize winner!

The Grand Prize draw takes place Nov. 7, but get your tickets now to be entered in four Early Bird draws throughout October, with $500 up for grabs in each of those draws. Tickets are $10 for 10 tickets, $20 for 40 tickets, $40 for 200 tickets or $75 for 500 tickets.

The Ontario SPCA is a registered charity that does not receive annual government funding and depends on generous supporters to change the lives of vulnerable animals. The Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery is a rewarding way for people across the province to make a real difference in the lives of animals who need our help. By purchasing a ticket, you’re joining the excitement of possibly being our Grand Prize winner, plus you are providing urgently needed care and shelter for homeless animals.

“Taking part in the Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery is a fun and exciting way to help make a difference in an animal’s life,” says Stephanie Miller, Vice President, Development, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “As winter approaches, we know there will be animals arriving at our door in urgent need of care and shelter. Fundraising efforts like this draw ensure we can be there to help them.”

Tickets can be purchased online at ontariospcalottery.ca

Lottery License No. RAF1407468