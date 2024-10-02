Win big, help animals in need

October 2, 2024 at 10 h 42 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
Win big, help animals in need
SPCA offers big money in lottery.

Instead of raking up leaves this fall, you could be raking in cash with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Fall Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery, a fundraiser to help animals in need.

There is a guaranteed jackpot of $50,000, and the more tickets sold, the higher the jackpot will grow. The winner of the Ontario SPCA’s spring lottery took home over $125,000 after purchasing tickets in memory of her beloved dog. Imagine the possibilities if you’re the Grand Prize winner!

The Grand Prize draw takes place Nov. 7, but get your tickets now to be entered in four Early Bird draws throughout October, with $500 up for grabs in each of those draws. Tickets are $10 for 10 tickets, $20 for 40 tickets, $40 for 200 tickets or $75 for 500 tickets.

“Taking part in the Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery is a fun and exciting way to help make a difference in an animal’s life,” says Stephanie Miller, Vice President, Development, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “As winter approaches, we know there will be animals arriving at our door in urgent need of care and shelter. Fundraising efforts like this draw ensure we can be there to help them.”

Tickets can be purchased online at ontariospcalottery.ca

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

OSPCA SDG Launches New Fundraising Initiatives
Local News

OSPCA SDG Launches New Fundraising Initiatives

The Ontario SPCA Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Animal Centre is calling on the Cornwall community to support its ongoing…

Three Lost Goats Baah-ck Home
Local News

Three Lost Goats Baah-ck Home

Social media is often abuzz with posts about lost pets, but a recent plea from local photographer Stephanie Gravel stood out because three of her goats had gone missing from…

Games, soccer league mark milestones this weekend
Local News

Games, soccer league mark milestones this weekend

What do John Diefenbaker, Astronaut Steve MacLean and Jean Beliveau have in common besides the fact that they are Canadian celebrities?…