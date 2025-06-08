“Win This Space” Contest Returns

The downtown bakery was winner of the 2018 "Win This Space" contest. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

The Downtown Business Improvement Area (DBIA) has officially relaunched its popular “Win This Space” contest, now open for applications after a multi-year hiatus. First introduced in 2018, the initiative supports entrepreneurs aiming to open a storefront in Cornwall’s downtown core.

The 2025 edition will award one lucky winner $1,000 per month toward commercial rent for one year, helping turn a business idea into reality. Finalists will pitch their plans to a panel of judges, with the winner selected based on creativity, feasibility, and potential impact.

“We’re so excited to see Win This Space return to the downtown,” said DBIA Chair Martha Rochon. “This program has helped launch some incredible local businesses in the past, and we can’t wait to see what new ideas emerge this year.”

Previous winners include Fairy Sweet (2018), Love & Lee (2019), and Mike’s Printing and Apparel (2020).

Applications are open now and due by June 30, 2025, at 4:00 p.m.

Apply here: form.jotform.com/251204661481249

