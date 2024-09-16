Winchester man dies

September 16, 2024 at 14 h 52 min
Reading time: 1 min
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
Winchester man dies
A motorcycle rider has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision September 13.
The crash, involving a car and motorcycle happened shortly after 6 a.m., on Bank Street/County Road 31 near Cloverdale Road, northwest of Winchester. Both vehicles were northbound at the time.
The motorcycle rider, a 31-year-old man from Winchester, was transported to a local hospital and then transported by Air ORNGE to a regional trauma centre. The victim was pronounced deceased in hospital shortly before 6 p.m. that evening.
The driver of the car was not physically injured.
SD&G OPP is continuing to investigate the collision, with assistance from an OPP Collision Reconstructionist and Technical Collision Investigators.
