Winchester man dies

A motorcycle rider has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision September 13.

The crash, involving a car and motorcycle happened shortly after 6 a.m., on Bank Street/County Road 31 near Cloverdale Road, northwest of Winchester. Both vehicles were northbound at the time.

The motorcycle rider, a 31-year-old man from Winchester, was transported to a local hospital and then transported by Air ORNGE to a regional trauma centre. The victim was pronounced deceased in hospital shortly before 6 p.m. that evening.

The driver of the car was not physically injured.