With Elbows Up, Cornwall Celebrates Canada Day

JASON SETNYK

An estimated 15,000 people gathered in Lamoureux Park on Tuesday, July 1, to mark Canada Day with live music, family-friendly activities, and a fireworks finale that lit up the night sky. The full-day celebration, organized by the Cornwall Canada Day Committee, was a showcase of national pride.

The festivities began at noon at the Lion’s Club Bandshell with an opening ceremony featuring remarks from Mayor Justin Towndale and MPP Nolan Quinn. Both speakers invoked the phrase “Elbows up” in a nod to resilience and patriotism. Quinn attended with his family, and later in the day, MP Eric Duncan and Senator Bernadette Clement joined the crowd.

“This day today-what you see happening in this park-would not have happened if it wasn’t for the City of Cornwall stepping up and saying, ‘We’ve got you,'” said Amanda Brisson, Chair of the Canada Day Committee. “This is the year we really wanted to celebrate being Canadian.”

The city’s support was crucial. Just weeks before the event, a major sponsor backed out, creating a significant funding gap. City Council responded by unanimously approving an additional $12,000 in emergency funding-on top of the $25,000 already allocated. The added funding ensured that essential elements such as fireworks, children’s activities, tents, EMS services, and live entertainment could go ahead as planned.

The entertainment lineup featured a range of local and regional performers, including Us With Wolves, The Bookendz, and The Hopeless Wanderers, building up to a high-energy evening performance by Canadian rock icons The Pursuit of Happiness.

For younger attendees, the Kids Zone offered bouncy castles, a Home Depot workshop, and a drumming circle. Food trucks kept crowds fed throughout the day, and the Cornwall Visitor Centre handed out free mini Canadian flags and stickers, along with $1 water and freezies.

While the atmosphere was festive, there were also moments of reflection. Several young people bore red handprints painted across their faces and bodies-a symbol used to raise awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit People (MMIWG2S). Their presence was a reminder of how national celebrations can also be moments of reflection and awareness.

This year’s celebration also paid tribute to the late Guy Lauzon, the former MP and long-time Chair of the Canada Day Committee, who passed away a few weeks go.

“At the very beginning of this day, we thanked Guy for all of the years he brought forward his patriotic spirit,” said Brisson. “I’m sure he’d be proud. I’m definitely thinking he had something to do with this beautiful weather.”

Senator Bernadette Clement echoed the emotional tone of the day, emphasizing both the joy of the moment and the uncertainty of the future.

“I always start off the day feeling pretty happy to be in Cornwall, Ontario, just grateful to be in a city that I love,” said Clement. “But yeah, I have some worries for the future… there’s quite a lot of anxiety about what the future holds for Canadians, particularly with people’s pocketbooks. But when I look around Lamoureux Park and see the diversity and the different groups, I feel like things are going to be okay.”

Cornwall’s Canada Day ended with fireworks overhead as attendees cheered and children smiled.

Celebrations also took place across SDG in communities like Avonmore, Winchester, Morrisburg, Alexandria, Lancaster, Lost Villages, Long Sault, and Moose Creek.