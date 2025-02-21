Witnesses sought in collision involving OPP vehicle

February 21, 2025 — Changed at 12 h 43 min on February 21, 2025
Richard Mahoney
The province’s Special Investigations Unit is appealing for witnesses to a collision involving an Ontario Provincial Police vehicle  that occurred last month in Cornwall.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. January 15, an OPP vehicle was involved in a collision with a civilian vehicle at the intersection of Ninth Street and Pitt Street in Cornwall.

The 45-year-old male occupant of the civilian vehicle was transported to hospital for assessment. He was diagnosed with a serious injury.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU has posted a photo of a black truck believed to have been in the area at the time of the collision. The SIU is asking that the occupants of the truck reach out to the SIU with any information they may have. The lead investigator can be contacted at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.

Anyone else who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, is encouraged to contact the Unit.

