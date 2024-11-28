Woman allegedly bites police officer

November 28, 2024 at 10 h 47 min
By Richard Mahoney
(Photo : Cornwall Police Service)

The Cornwall Police Service has charged Shelley Champagne, 51, of Cornwall, with assaulting a peace officer after she allegedly bit an officer November 27.

A warrant for her arrest was issued after she failed to appear in court. Nov. 27 the woman was located by a member of the CPS who was on general patrol. While in police custody, the woman allegedly bit the officer.

Uttering threats

A 16-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested Nov. 27  and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm after she allegedly threatened to slit the throat of an individual known to her.

