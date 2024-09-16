Woman charged in hit and run

September 16, 2024 at 11 h 18 min
By Richard Mahoney
Cornwall Police Service

A 39-year-old Dorval woman has been charged following a hit-and-run collision September 13 in Cornwall.

Stephanie Lavigne faces charges of dangerous operation causing bodily harm, failing to stop at an accident resulting in bodily harm, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of counterfeit money.

Sept. 13, police responded to the collision in the Amelia Street area where it is alleged the woman drove a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner and struck an individual known to her with the box truck she was driving. It is also alleged the woman fled from the scene of the accident. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

 

