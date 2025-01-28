Woman charged in stabbing

January 28, 2025 at 13 h 32 min
By Richard Mahoney
A 24-year-old woman has been charged after a man suffered stab wounds during an attack in a South Stormont Township residence January 24.

Officers with the Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call on Highway 138 shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found that a 64-year-old man had suffered stab wounds. He was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused has been charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and two counts of breach of recognizance.

The name of the accused cannot be released in order to protect the identity of the victim as they were known to each other.

