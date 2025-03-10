Women’s Day High Tea celebrates leadership

The Cornwall SDG Business Enterprise Centre and Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the second annual International Women’s Day High Tea at the Cornwall Civic Complex. The sold-out event celebrated female entrepreneurship and provided networking opportunities for women business owners in the region.

This year’s keynote speaker was Karla Briones, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Immigrant Entrepreneur Canada. Briones shared her personal journey of immigrating from Mexico to Canada and building a successful business.

“It’s very humbling and overwhelming,” said Briones. “For people to want to hear my story — it’s a little surreal but also really nice to be welcomed this way.” She emphasized the importance of mentorship and community support, noting, “You never know what that connection, or that little bit of help, will do for the next person.”

The event also featured a panel discussion with local entrepreneurs, including Beatrice Noel of Cornwall Connector, Niio Perkins of Niio Perkins Handcrafted Jewelry, Angela Youngs of Ground Soap, and Sylviane Dutrisac of Ferme Butte & Bine Farm.

Angela Bero, General Manager of the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the event’s growing impact. “We’re at capacity this year with 160 guests. The feedback from last year was so positive that we knew this had to become an annual event.”

Kathleen Rendek, Interim Business Advisor for the Cornwall SDG Business Enterprise Centre, stressed the importance of gathering to foster leadership and support for women in business. “When we gather in community, it brings powerful energy. This is a day to talk about leadership, business, and the systemic challenges women still face.”

The event also featured locally sourced refreshments, with tea provided by Angela Parker of A Cup of Kindness Tea Company, and a balloon photo booth designed by Katie Hope of Balloon Babes.