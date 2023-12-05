Wrapping Warmth Around WDMH’s Smallest Patients

WDMH

A group of talented crafters have been busy – making quilts and giving back. This industrious and artistic group of friends and volunteers have donated 52 quilts to the Family Birthing Unit at Winchester District Memorial Hospital. The quilts will be offered to families to bring home with their new baby.

“We are friends and volunteers who love to quilt and give back,” explains Marie-Claire Ivanski. “We hope every family will enjoy this special surprise.”

“What a thoughtful gift!” says WDMH Foundation Managing Director Kristen Casselman. “The colours and patterns are just beautiful and will add to the special magic for families going home with their new baby. Thank you so much!”

Thank you as well to Home Comfort in Cornwall for donating almost all the quilt fabric.