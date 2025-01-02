Year in Review: Controversy Surrounds Integrity Complaint Against Councillor Hébert

January 2, 2025 — Changed at 12 h 54 min on December 28, 2024
JASON SETNYK
uncillor Carilyne Hébert at a City Council meeting. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

One of Cornwall’s most contentious moments of 2024 unfolded during the August 13 City Council meeting when Integrity Commissioner Tony Fleming presented findings of a complaint against Councilor Carilyne Hébert. The complaint, filed in January, alleged breaches of the Municipal Conflict of Interest Act (MCIA) tied to Hébert’s role as Executive Director of the Social Development Council (SDC).

Fleming’s report outlined four key violations, including Hébert’s solicitation of support letters from local organizations to influence council decisions, texting during a meeting, and alleged remarks to another councilor suggesting her job was at risk if SDC funding was not approved. He recommended a 90-day suspension of Hébert’s pay.

Council, however, voted 10-1 to reject the penalty after an emotional discussion. Hébert apologized, stating, “I now understand how my actions might be perceived… and I apologize for any misunderstanding.”

Supporters, including Councilors Todd Bennett and Elaine MacDonald, defended Hébert, emphasizing her intention to advocate for the community. “She made a mistake, apologized, and affirmed it won’t happen again,” MacDonald said.

Opposition came from Councilor Dean Hollingsworth, who warned against setting a lenient precedent.

Ultimately, council accepted Fleming’s report but not to suspend Hébert’s pay. Mayor Justin Towndale acknowledged the complexity, expressing belief in Hébert’s sincerity and commitment to accountability.

