Year in Review: Cornwall Shines During Total Solar Eclipse

Cornwall became the epicenter of excitement on April 8, 2024, as thousands gathered to witness a total solar eclipse. Situated along the path of totality, the city experienced complete darkness for approximately two and a half minutes at 3:24 pm, drawing crowds to local hotspots like Lamoureux Park and Big Ben Ski Hill for watch parties that rivaled summer festivals.

The demand for eclipse glasses soared. Lori Gibeau, Recreation Manager, reported a sellout by 10:30 am at the Tourism Booth near Lamoureux Park. “We had just over a thousand peers here today,” she said. “Over the past two weeks, we sold nearly 7,000 pairs through pre-sales at the Benson Center and Aquatic Centre.”

Local businesses thrived during the event. Bill Halman, co-owner of Happy Popcorn and Chair of the Downtown Business Improvement Association (DBIA), noted an uptick in sales and a diverse influx of visitors. “We talked to people not only from Ottawa, Toronto, and Montreal but also from provinces like Alberta. One family, whose first language was Japanese, made the trip, which was incredible to see,” Halman shared.

The eclipse not only showcased a rare natural wonder but also highlighted Cornwall’s appeal as a destination for visitors from near and far.