Year in Review: Cornwall’s Food Insecurity Crisis Highlighted in St. Vincent de Paul Survey

A November 2023 survey conducted at the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank and a report released in early 2024 based on that survey exposed the harsh realities of food insecurity in Cornwall, Ontario, and the growing need for government intervention. Volunteer Sue MacDonald surveyed 118 clients, revealing a troubling gap between government subsidies and the cost of living.

The findings showed that many residents relying on Ontario Works (OW) or the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) cannot afford basic necessities. For example, the average rent for the cheapest accommodations is $743, while OW provides a shelter benefit of only $733 for a single person, leaving almost nothing for food or essentials.

The survey also highlighted systemic issues, such as couples on OW receiving less than two individuals living separately, forcing some to hide their relationships to avoid losing benefits.

Despite serving 5,732 clients in 2023, St. Vincent de Paul is one of several local food banks struggling with increased demand. At the time, Agape Center reported a 57% rise in community kitchen meals and a 21% increase in food bank use, while Center 105 saw a 24% increase in its breakfast program.

Cornwall’s food banks continue to grapple with surging demand, reflecting a national crisis that requires urgent action to ensure housing and food security for all Canadians.