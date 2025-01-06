Year in Review Highlights Cornwall’s Economic Growth in 2024

January 6, 2025 — Changed at 12 h 59 min on December 28, 2024
Reading time: 2 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Year in Review Highlights Cornwall’s Economic Growth in 2024
Mayor Justin Towndale gave a speech to attendees at the annual Year in Review at Galaxy Cinemas. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

Cornwall’s economic landscape saw remarkable resilience and growth in 2024 despite national challenges such as inflation and high interest rates. The annual Cornwall Economic Development “Year in Review” event, held on December 12 at Galaxy Cinemas, showcased the city’s achievements to an audience of over 300 business and community leaders.

“2024 is a year that many businesses and organizations should feel very good about,” said Bob Peters, Manager of Cornwall Economic Development. “Despite economic pressures, Cornwall witnessed significant investments in technology, job creation, and housing development.”

The report revealed that over 500 building permits were issued this year, accounting for more than $120 million in construction activity. Residential development also surged, with five major multi-unit projects underway, including Massey Commons and developments in the Cotton Mill District.

The city’s commercial sector thrived, highlighted by expansions from local businesses and international companies such as Walmart and Michelin. The latter’s new state-of-the-art 984,000 sq. ft. distribution center in the Cornwall Business Park is now operational.

Small businesses also played a vital role, contributing to Cornwall’s economic vibrancy. “Small businesses are the backbone of our community,” said Mayor Justin Towndale. “They continue to drive Cornwall’s progress and make it a wonderful place to live, work, and play.” MP Eric Duncan, in attendance, and MPP Nolan Quinn, via a pre-taped video speech, echoed similar sentiments when addressing the audience.

Institutional investments added to the city’s accomplishments, with St. Lawrence College opening a new paramedic simulation center and Ontario Power Generation completing a $600 million upgrade to the Saunders Generating Station.

Attendees left the event with complimentary gifts, including tickets to the “Road to the World Juniors” exhibition game, maple syrup, and samples from local businesses. As Cornwall moves into 2025, the focus remains on workforce recruitment, affordable housing, and supporting local innovation.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Stuff the Stocking Brings Joy to Kids
Local News

Stuff the Stocking Brings Joy to Kids

On December 20, 2024, the Agapè Centre welcomed 105 children to its 5th annual "Stuff the Stocking" event, an initiative designed to bring holiday joy to families supported…