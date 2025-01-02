Year in Review: Mathieu Fleury’s Tenure as CAO Ends After a Year

January 2, 2025 — Changed at 12 h 35 min on December 28, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Year in Review: Mathieu Fleury’s Tenure as CAO Ends After a Year
CAO Mathieu Fleury at a City Council meeting. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

One of Cornwall’s most significant municipal stories of 2024 was the abrupt end of Mathieu Fleury’s tenure as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). Fleury, who assumed the role in late 2023, shared ways with the City of Cornwall just a year into the job.

“Council would like to express our sincere gratitude to Mr. Fleury for all his work over the past year and his dedication to the City of Cornwall and wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” read the city’s announcement in October.

Fleury’s experience includes a background in municipal governance in Ottawa and federal policy advising. During his short tenure, he focused on organizational reviews and financial accountability. However, the reasons for his departure remain undisclosed.

Following the announcement, Tracey Bailey, the city’s General Manager of Financial Services and Treasurer, stepped in as interim CAO. The city also launched a recruitment process to find Fleury’s successor, underscoring a year of change and challenges in municipal leadership.

As Cornwall reflects on 2024, the CAO transition highlights the city’s ongoing efforts to balance leadership stability with its ambitious priorities for growth and service improvements.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Conference puts Spotlight on Small Businesses
Local News

Conference puts Spotlight on Small Businesses

On Saturday, November 30, the Civic Complex played host to the Small Business Networking Conference, bringing together nearly 20 businesses…