Year in Review: Rachel’s Kids Opens Park of Hope, A Playground for All

On September 14, 2024, Rachel’s Kids, a charitable organization founded by local dentist Dr. Rachel Navaneelan, celebrated the official opening of the Park of Hope, a fully accessible and inclusive playground in Cornwall. The project, developed in partnership with the City of Cornwall, provides a space where children of all abilities can play together, fostering inclusion and joy.

Under sunny skies, families gathered at the park as children enjoyed freezies, live music, and colorful balloons. Featuring sensory-engaging elements and structures that promote motor, cognitive, and social skills, the park ensures play without barriers.

“This project came to life because our community came together with us,” said Sharon Miller, Rachel’s Kids Board Member. “Hearing a parent say, ‘Thank you for giving my child a safe place to play,’ is priceless.”

Phase 1 of the park, a $650,000 investment, is complete, with fundraising underway for Phase 2 to add workout areas and more equipment, bringing the total project cost to $1 million.

Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale highlighted the park’s impact. “This inclusive playground meets a long-standing need in our community,” he said. “Its popularity shows how vital it is.”

For those inspired to support the next phase, donations can be made through Rachel’s Kids’ website.