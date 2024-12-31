Year in Review: Rachel’s Kids Opens Park of Hope, A Playground for All

December 31, 2024 — Changed at 12 h 33 min on December 28, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Year in Review: Rachel’s Kids Opens Park of Hope, A Playground for All
The ribbon cutting ceremony for Rachel’s Kids Park of Hope, an inclusive recreational space for children to play in. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

On September 14, 2024, Rachel’s Kids, a charitable organization founded by local dentist Dr. Rachel Navaneelan, celebrated the official opening of the Park of Hope, a fully accessible and inclusive playground in Cornwall. The project, developed in partnership with the City of Cornwall, provides a space where children of all abilities can play together, fostering inclusion and joy.

Under sunny skies, families gathered at the park as children enjoyed freezies, live music, and colorful balloons. Featuring sensory-engaging elements and structures that promote motor, cognitive, and social skills, the park ensures play without barriers.

“This project came to life because our community came together with us,” said Sharon Miller, Rachel’s Kids Board Member. “Hearing a parent say, ‘Thank you for giving my child a safe place to play,’ is priceless.”

Phase 1 of the park, a $650,000 investment, is complete, with fundraising underway for Phase 2 to add workout areas and more equipment, bringing the total project cost to $1 million.

Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale highlighted the park’s impact. “This inclusive playground meets a long-standing need in our community,” he said. “Its popularity shows how vital it is.”

For those inspired to support the next phase, donations can be made through Rachel’s Kids’ website.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Boil water advisory in effect into new year
Local News

Boil water advisory in effect into new year

Glen Walter residents who are connected to the municipal water system can expect to be under a boil water advisory for at least the…