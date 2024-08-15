YIPI Hosts Charity BBQ for BGC

On August 1st, the Cornwall Police Service’s YIPI (Youth in Policing Initiative) students hosted a charity BBQ in front of police headquarters on Pitt Street, raising funds for BGC Cornwall/SDG. Supported by the Optimist Club of Cornwall, Wholesale Club, and Fresh Co Cornwall, the event featured hotdogs, freezies, chips, and drinks.

Rabiya Khan, a YIPI Student Ambassador, shared her experience. “As the YIPI Student Ambassador, I’m learning about the police and helping the community, like with today’s fundraiser. It’s eye-opening and rewarding to give back.”

Katelyn Legue, Community Engagement Coordinator at BGC Cornwall/SDG, praised the youth-led initiative. “Seeing youth serve food and choose BGC as the beneficiary is amazing. BGC provides a safe place for kids and supports them in various ways.” Fundraising helps support various BGC programs, such as the teen program for youth aged 12 to 18, offering evening activities and a safe space.

Khan added, “Each day is a learning experience, from visiting different departments to seeing how the community helps each other. Today’s event showed the importance of giving back.”