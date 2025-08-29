YIPI hosts City Hall BBQ for BGC

JASON SETNYK

The Youth in Policing Initiative (YIPI) team celebrated International Youth Day on August 12, 2025, with a fundraising BBQ in downtown Cornwall at 340 Pitt Street.

The event raised funds for the local Boys and Girls Club, an organization that supports youth through mentorship, safe spaces, and engaging programs. Despite soaring temperatures, many dozens came out to enjoy burgers and hot dogs for a good cause.

Mayor Justin Towndale praised the students’ commitment: “The YIPI programs are a great way to engage youth in our community. Seeing the youth who have returned for a second summer, taking on initiatives and giving back – it’s encouraging. I think we could all learn something from them.”

Amanda Brisson, Chair of the Cornwall Police Service Board, agreed. “Our Youth in Policing Initiative has been a great program that brings people to the streets to support these wonderful kids. Today is the hottest day of the year, but people are still showing up.”

Terry Muir, a longtime community volunteer helping out, added, “Any time youth are involved in something, it’s special to me. It’s fantastic to help them – they’re the next generation stepping up.”