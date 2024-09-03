YIPI program: Never a dull moment

The Cornwall Youth in Policing Initiative (YIPI) held a ceremony August 22 at the Seaway Valley Community Health Centre to celebrate the end of its eight-week program. The event marked the culmination of a summer filled with learning, community service, and personal development for eight local students aged 15 to 18. During the program, participants engaged in various activities designed to build leadership, teamwork, and community engagement skills.

The students were introduced to different departments within the Cornwall Police Service and had the opportunity to interact with various partner law enforcement agencies, local non-profits, community organizations, and local businesses. The program, funded by the Ministry of Children and Youth Services and the Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area, also provided hands-on training and certification in first aid and mental health.

“There are many reasons why this program is important,” said Chief of Police Shawna Spowart. “An investment in our youth is an investment in our community’s future, and you represent that investment. But it’s also an opportunity for us to break down barriers.”

Participant Alexander Moussa reflected on his time in the program, describing it as “an unforgettable experience.” He said, “I’ve never woken up not knowing what we’re going to do next — never a dull moment. It’s an enlightening experience.” Moussa highlighted a trip to Ajax, where he met students from other communities, as a particularly memorable experience. “It connected me with my colleagues and brought us together more personally.”

Participants were each recognized for their unique qualities with a challenge coin that reflected their contributions throughout the program. Haevyn Boileau was awarded the “Grounded” coin, while Takoda Dickenson-MacDiermid received the “Energetic” coin. Muhammad Hasheer was recognized as “Selfless,” and Rabiya Khan was noted as “Personable.” Kyler Lauzon earned the “Self-Directed” coin, and Rebecca Marleau was acknowledged for being “Detail Oriented.” Alexander Moussa was celebrated as “Public Spirited,” and Muhammad Okasha was honoured with the coin for being “Enterprising.”

In addition to the challenge coin, each graduate was recognized with a diploma and framed group photograph. The ceremony included speeches, a photo slideshow, and video interview clips from YourTV Cornwall.