YIPI Support Agape Fundraiser at FreshCo

July 26, 2025 at 18 h 00 min
YIPI members support Agape fundraising efforts at FreshCo. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

On July 17, members of the Youth in Policing Initiative (YIPI) joined forces with the Agape Centre Food Bank and FreshCo to raise money and collect food donations for local families in need. YIPI students helped bag groceries, promote pre-packaged donation bags, and assist with a charity BBQ-all in support of the Agape Centre.

Rebecca Marleau, a returning YIPI participant and this year’s team lead, said, “I enjoy learning about all the different units in the police station, and how organizations in Cornwall work together to provide a safer community. I think it’s really important to get youth out in the community and helping raise funds.”

YIPI Student Ambassador Aicha Dannoun, heading into Grade 10 at CCVS, added, “Agape has helped so many people throughout the years, and for us to take time out of our days to help them out-I think it’s an amazing thing. FreshCo is such an amazing company to help out the poor and support events like this.”

All proceeds and donations from the event went directly to the Agape Centre Food Bank.

