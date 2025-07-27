Your Brain on Food Program Wraps Up

Youth in Cornwall explored the connection between nutrition and mental wellness during the final season of Your Brain on Food, a free cooking program hosted by the Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area (SDC) and facilitated by Erin Abraham.

Held at the Cline House Studio Kitchen from July 15 to 18, the workshops gave youth aged 10-15 hands-on culinary experience and introduced them to healthy, whole foods through smoothies, roasted seeds, veggie-packed meals, and homemade desserts.

“This program was designed to offer youth in our community an opportunity to learn to cook and how to use nutritional whole foods,” said Cassandra Forget, Youth Coordinator at SDC.

Each session welcomed participants with a range of skill levels. “We really do get a collection of youth-some that cook at home with their families and some that are brand new to it,” said Forget. “Today’s group is really just taking in all the skills, while others are returning because they’re excited to get back into the kitchen.”

Funded through the City of Cornwall’s Building Safer Communities Fund, the program wraps with a final cookbook project.