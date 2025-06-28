YourTV Awards Spotlight Cornwall and SDG Students

JASON SETNYK

Young people took centre stage on June 12, 2025, as 24 students from Cornwall and SDG were celebrated at the 2025 YourTV Youth Achievement Awards. Hosted by the Optimist Club of Cornwall and YourTV Cornwall, the event took place at the George Bussey Hall and honoured students in Grades 4 to 12 making a positive difference in their schools and communities.

Awards were presented in three categories-At My Best, Giving Back, and Kindness Is Cool-each recognizing one winner and one finalist per division. Nominations were submitted by educators and mentors, and winners came from schools across the region.

In At My Best-highlighting personal growth and resilience-winners included Yashvi Uniyal (Grades 4-6) and finalist Malcolm McFaul, both from Viscount Alexander Public School; Abbie Campos (7-8) of Holy Trinity and finalist Karagan King of St. Joseph’s; Ella Neville (9-10) and finalist Emmett Alguire, both of La Citadelle; and Cale Pettem (11-12) of St. Matthew, with Annabella Curtis of La Citadelle as finalist.

In Giving Back-recognizing outstanding community service-Elliot Lefebvre of Williamstown Public won in Grades 4-6, with Ainsley Ladouceur of ÉÉC Sainte-Lucie as finalist. Kairi Harrop of St. Joseph’s earned the 7-8 award, with Blake Ieropoli of Holy Trinity as finalist. In 9-10, Molly Wright of St. Joseph’s won, with Heidi Baumann of Holy Trinity as finalist. In 11-12, Grace Shoniker of Holy Trinity was honoured, with Abibat Abass of St. Lawrence Secondary School as finalist.

In Kindness Is Cool-celebrating compassion and acts of kindness-Grades 4-6 honourees were Carter Benedict of Williamstown Public and finalist Will Daye of Longue Sault Public. In Grades 7-8, Callah Clark of Holy Trinity won, with Elina Gracian Hudson of St. Joseph’s as finalist. Hunter Looyen of St. Joseph’s took top spot in 9-10, with Hudson Gibbs of Holy Trinity as finalist. In 11-12, Emma Marion of St. Joseph’s was the winner, and Grant Haley of L’Héritage the finalist.

YourTV’s Todd Lalonde served as emcee, guiding the evening with warmth and enthusiasm. Musical performances by Jacob Pilon and Méya Cheffer added to the uplifting atmosphere. The event also featured video messages from MP Eric Duncan, MPP Nolan Quinn, Mayor Justin Towndale, and school trustees.

Each award recipient had their name inscribed in the City of Cornwall’s Official Book of Recognition-a lasting tribute to their achievements and impact.

Terry Muir, Past President of the Optimist Club, praised the event as a powerful reminder of youth potential. “This is my favorite event because we get a read on what the youth are doing in our community. I’m in awe. They do amazing stuff, giving us so much hope for the future,” he said. Muir also noted the positivity in the room: “We’re seeing the energy where people are happy for each other. We see the youth coming up, not expecting an award.”

The YourTV Youth Achievement Awards continue to shine a light on young leaders, affirming that the future is already making a difference.