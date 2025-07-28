Youth and Elders Connect Through Lacrosse

JASON SETNYK

The Akwesasne Storm U13 and U15 lacrosse teams brought the traditional medicine game to the elders at Tsiionkwanonhso:te in a meaningful event blending sport, healing, and cultural teachings.

Organized in collaboration with the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne’s Traditional Medicine, Addictions Services, and Land-Based Healing Programs, the afternoon featured a lacrosse game alongside teachings about its cultural and spiritual significance.

Mitchell Skidders from Addictions Services, along with Johnson and Jasmine Jimerson from Traditional Medicines, shared that the game serves as a form of healing and helps uplift both the players and those who can no longer play.

Tótas-grandparents and respected elders who can no longer play the game themselves-enjoyed the sunshine, cheering from the patio as the youth played on the lawn. After the game, each player received a medicine lacrosse ball, and one was also gifted to a beloved tota.

Thanks were extended to LaToya Rourke for organizing the speakers and to Rhonda Aldrich and Diane Lazore for coordinating the event. The day was filled with smiles, laughter, and cultural learning.