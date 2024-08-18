Youth Culinary Program Promotes Brain Health

The Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area, inpartnership with the City of Cornwall’s Building Safer Communities Fund, has been offering free youth cooking classes under the “Your Brain on Food” initiative this summer. The program, which kicked off in July, is designed to teach young people aged 10-18 about the connection between food and brain health through hands-on culinary experiences.

Erin Abraham, Food Literacy Coordinator at the Social Development Council, explained the program’s objectives. “We’re doing a culinary experience for youth. This program is about teaching them thetherapeutic properties of food. They learn to prepare, meal plan, and have a fulfilling breakfast,” she said. “All the foods they’re learningabout have therapeutic components for mental health.”

Participants have been engaged in activities that foster creativity and teamwork in the kitchen. “Today, the youth got to build a balanced smoothie,” Abraham shared. “This activity brings a lot of creativity into the kitchen and encourages them to work in teams.”

Abraham expressed hope that the program, which has been running since 2020 with the help of the Ontario Trillium Seed Grant, willcontinue to grow. “We’re hoping to extend the program with funding from the city’s Building Safer Communities Grant,” she added.

The “Your Brain on Food” program equips youth with essential cooking skills and emphasizes choosing locally prepared, seasonalfoods. “We want them to develop a joy for being in the kitchen, a joy for cooking, and an appreciation for our local ingredients,” said Abraham.

To sign up for the final August 16th session of “Your Brain on Food,” register online via the SDC social media. If a spot is secured, confirmation will be sent by email. Waitlisted applicants may be contacted if spaces open up.