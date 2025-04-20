Youth Engagement Fair returns April 24

The Social Development Council SDGCA is excited to announce the return of the Youth Engagement Fair for its third time, taking place April 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cornwall Civic Complex in Salons A, B, and C.

This free, dynamic event is designed to connect youth aged 11 to 17 with local programs, services, and opportunities that support their growth, leadership, and sense of belonging. The fair has seen incredible success in previous years, welcoming over 1,500 attendees, and organizers are looking forward to another high-energy, community-focused evening.

What to expect:

— Free food: Enjoy a complimentary meal, available while supplies last.

— Exciting prizes: Youth aged 11 to 17 can participate in a passport challenge to win amazing prizes.

— Interactive fun: Music, games, activities, and engaging booths designed just for youth.

— Explore local services: Meet sports clubs, arts organizations, mental health services, volunteer groups, and more.

Although the target audience is youth between 11 and 17, this event is open to the public, and families are welcome to attend. Prize eligibility is limited to youth within the 11 to 17 age range. The Youth Engagement Fair is made possible by the City of Cornwall’s Building Safer Communities Fund awarded by Public Safety Canada.

For more information, contact Melanie Boileau at melanie@sdccornwall.ca