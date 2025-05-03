Youth explore career paths

By Jason Setnyk
Youth explore career paths
Job Zone d’emploi staff speak with a student about local employment and training opportunities at the Youth Career Exploration Fair. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

Hundreds of students and young adults gathered at the Cornwall Civic Complex for the Youth Career Exploration Fair, an event hosted by Job Zone d’emploi and supported by the Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area through Public Safety Canada’s Building Safer Communities Fund.

The fair featured more than 60 booths representing local employers, training institutions, and trades professionals, offering hands-on insights into a wide range of industries—from emergency services and banking to aesthetics, tattoo artistry, and agriculture.

“The idea with this career fair is that youth have the opportunity to speak to employers who are working in a variety of industries and ask them questions,” said Julie Sullivan, Program Supervisor at Job Zone d’emploi. “It can help them with planning for their future and determining what type of career they might want to go into.”

Students from Cornwall high schools were bused to the event, where they received stamp cards and were encouraged to speak with at least 10 employers for a chance to win a prize, an effort that sparked curiosity and meaningful conversations. “They’ve been asking really good questions that have to do with the careers, and I think they’re learning a lot from the experience,” Sullivan added.

