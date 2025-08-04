Youth Hit the Ice for Summer Fun

JASON SETNYK

Every Wednesday this summer, youth aged 11-17 have been lacing up their skates at the Benson Centre for Chill Skate-a free program that offers an hour of ice time from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. as part of the Social Development Council’s youth programming.

Funded through the City of Cornwall’s Building Safer Communities Fund, the weekly skates have provided a space for connection, healing, and skill-building.

“It’s helped me a lot,” said participant Kris Drover. “I completed all my volunteer hours in one semester thanks to the SDC. It also helped me cope with the loss of a friendship. This organization is wonderful.”

Youth Coordinator Cassandra Forget, who has led the program for two years, says the benefits go beyond skating.

“My favourite part is seeing youth make connections and improve their skills, whether on hockey skates or figure skates,” she said. “We do everything we can to support them, even finding donated skates if they need them.”

The Chill Skate program continues into August with no registration required-just show up and skate.