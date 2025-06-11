Youth Learn Bike Safety Skills

Youth Learn Bike Safety Skills
Children take off at the start of the obstacle course. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

The Cornwall Police Service hosted its 11th annual Bikes & Badges event on May 31 at St. Lawrence College, offering youth aged 6 to 12 a fun and educational experience focused on bicycle safety. The free event featured bike inspections, safety lessons, and an obstacle course, plus a warm-up and free lunch courtesy of the Optimist Club of Cornwall.

Constable Casey McGregor of Police Youth Services said the event creates a meaningful connection between officers and youth. “Usually it’s the first time a young person meets a police officer, and it’s a positive interaction. It helps bridge the gap for future interactions.”

About 80 children participated despite the weather. “We couldn’t do this without community donations,” McGregor added, noting that the event also distributed free helmets and bike locks and registered bikes in the CPS Bike Registry to help recover stolen bicycles.

