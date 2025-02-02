Youth Nerf Battles Bring Fun to Benson Centre

Youth aged 11 to 17 are flocking to the Benson Centre every Thursday for free Nerf battles, an initiative by the Social Development Council (SDC) of Cornwall and Area. Running until March 27, with a break on March 13, the sessions provide a safe, competitive outlet for kids to stay active, socialize, and have fun. Snacks are provided, no registration is required, and all equipment is supplied.

Cassandra Forget, Youth Coordinator at the SDC, highlighted why the program resonates so well with participants. “Nerf is so popular because it’s competitive, giving kids something physical to do while also providing that competitive edge,” she explained. “The kids who come are consistent and spread the word at school, getting more participants out each week. It’s a huge hit!”

For participants like Grade 8 student Itay Klein from St. Matthews Catholic Secondary School, the Nerf battles are a highlight. “My favorite thing about playing Nerf at the Benson is the people—it’s so much fun,” he shared. “We usually play team games like elimination matches. It’s exciting and definitely worth trying!”

The Nerf battles run from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM every Thursday at the Benson Centre’s Fieldhouse. Participants are reminded to bring running shoes and a readiness to dive into the action.

The program is part of a broader slate of free activities funded by Public Safety Canada’s Building Safer Communities Fund. Forget noted, “This programming is made possible by the grant and the dedication of volunteers, myself, and the SDC team.”

In addition to the popular Nerf battles, the SDC offers a variety of free activities for youth aged 11 to 17 with the same funding. These include Latin Fusion Dance on Mondays at 6 PM at the Benson Centre, Catan board game nights on Tuesdays at 6 PM at the Cornwall Public Library, and Chill Skate Night with music on Wednesdays at 4 PM at the Benson Centre. Fridays feature a highly attended swim session at 8:30 PM at the Cornwall Aquatic Centre, which regularly draws 50 to 75 participants.