Youth Theatre Workshop Builds Confidence

JASON SETNYK

Fifteen local youth took centre stage on July 17 during a free theatre workshop hosted at the Benson Centre, learning the building blocks of performance and the many behind-the-scenes roles that bring a show to life.

Led by facilitator Madison Todd and organized through the Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area, the workshop introduced youth aged 11 to 17 to acting exercises, improv, and theatre fundamentals. The initiative is supported through the City of Cornwall’s Building Safer Communities Fund.

“The workshop is all about letting loose and being dramatic,” said Todd. “We cover everything from scene creation to technical roles like sound, lights, and costuming. There’s something for everyone-whether you want to be onstage or work behind the curtain.”

In addition to learning new skills, participants explored how theatre can boost confidence and foster collaboration. “Theatre maintains its realness in a digital world,” Todd added. “It helps create a much-needed sense of community.”

A second free workshop will be held August 14. Registration is open online.