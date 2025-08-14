Youth Theatre Workshop Builds Confidence

August 14, 2025 at 16 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
Youth Theatre Workshop Builds Confidence
Participants strike a pose at the July 17 theatre workshop. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

Fifteen local youth took centre stage on July 17 during a free theatre workshop hosted at the Benson Centre, learning the building blocks of performance and the many behind-the-scenes roles that bring a show to life.

Led by facilitator Madison Todd and organized through the Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area, the workshop introduced youth aged 11 to 17 to acting exercises, improv, and theatre fundamentals. The initiative is supported through the City of Cornwall’s Building Safer Communities Fund.

“The workshop is all about letting loose and being dramatic,” said Todd. “We cover everything from scene creation to technical roles like sound, lights, and costuming. There’s something for everyone-whether you want to be onstage or work behind the curtain.”

In addition to learning new skills, participants explored how theatre can boost confidence and foster collaboration. “Theatre maintains its realness in a digital world,” Todd added. “It helps create a much-needed sense of community.”

A second free workshop will be held August 14. Registration is open online.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Empowering mother-daughter self-defense workshop
Local News

Empowering mother-daughter self-defense workshop

A community self-defence workshop aimed at empowering women and young girls is set for May 31 at Sacred Heart School, with all proceeds…

Girls Skate Day in Akwesasne
Local News

Girls Skate Day in Akwesasne

JASON SETNYK
Fair offers hands-on sustainable tips
Local News

Fair offers hands-on sustainable tips

The Swap, Share, Repair Fair at the Cornwall Civic Complex offered hands-on learning and interactive workshops to promote sustainability. Hosted by Transition Cornwall+ and…