Youths charged with assault

A 13-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested Sept. 10 and charged with assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and criminal harassment.

Cornwall Police Service says that it is alleged Sept. 5, the youth assaulted an individual known to him at school, and harassed the individual by following home and repeatedly yelling threats at him.

A 13-year-old Cornwall youth was also arrested Sept. 10 and charged with assault. It is alleged on Sept. 5, 2024, the youth assaulted an individual known to him at school.

Robbery with violence charge

Matthew MacWhirter, 39, of Cornwall, was charged Sept. 10 with robbery with violence and fraud over $5,000. It is alleged March 1, the man assaulted and robbed an individual known to him. It is also alleged the man used the individual’s credit card to defraud him of funds exceeding $5,000.