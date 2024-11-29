Zumba ‘Rock the Block’ Toy Drive Sparks Joy

On Saturday, November 23, the lot next to Mexi’s in downtown Cornwall was transformed into a lively outdoor dance floor for the “Zumba Rock the Block” event. Organized by Zumba instructor Christal Bowen, the event drew enthusiastic participants who danced to music spun by DJ Stacy McPhail (DJ Sound) while enjoying festive entertainment, including appearances by Sparky the Fire Dog, Cindy Lou Who, and The Grinch. The lot also featured a sleigh and holiday-themed photo stand-in, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The event doubled as a kickoff for Sparky’s Toy Drive, an annual initiative by the Cornwall Fire Service that collects new, unwrapped toys for local children in need. Attendees were encouraged to “stuff the trunk” with toy donations, contributing to this meaningful cause.

“This year, we decided to bring ‘Rock the Block’ to Mexi’s, and it’s been amazing,” said Bowen. “I love seeing all the toys people bring. It’s incredible to see the community come together like this to support Sparky’s Toy Drive and bring smiles to children’s faces.”

Bowen, known for her energetic Zumba sessions, emphasized the importance of staying active despite the cold weather. “You’re only cold if you stop moving,” she added with a smile.

In addition to Saturday’s event, Bowen is collecting toy donations at Keller Williams Realty during the day and at Zumba classes on Mondays and Wednesdays. “Toys are needed more than ever this year,” Bowenshared.

Sparky’s Toy Drive ensures children from infancy to age 16 in Cornwall receive gifts during the holiday season, supported by local organizations, businesses, and residents. For those who missed the event, Bowen invites the community to continue contributing toys throughout December to spread holiday joy.