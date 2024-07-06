$1,000 for Dundas Manor!

Presenting the donation for WDMH are (l-r) Marlyn O’Connor, Justine Plummer (Manager of Direct Mail & Events) and Richard Pickard. (Photo : WDMHF)

It was a sea of yellow ducks heading down the South Nation River at the St. Daniel’s Knights of Columbus (Council #11725) Duck Race on May 4th.  And this year, there was a lot of extra quacking and flapping as the funds raised were donated to BOTH Winchester District Memorial Hospital and Dundas Manor Long-Term Care Home.

Recently, two cheque presentations took place – with $1,000 for the WDMH Foundation’s Diagnostic Imaging Fund and $1,000 to the campaign to help build the new Dundas Manor!

“It is a pleasure to be supporting both our local hospital and the new Manor,” notes Knights of Columbus member Marlyn O’Connor.

“Rubber duckies can make a big impact – and so can generous donors who support these fun events,” says Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events at the WDMH Foundation.

“It was a great day! Thank you to the Knights of Columbus and everyone who purchased a ticket. Your support of the event is benefiting both your local hospital and long-term care home,” added Dundas Manor Campaign Assistant Cindy Ault Peters.

