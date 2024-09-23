$2 million price tag for Maxville arena work

The Township of North Glengarry is considering improvements to the Maxville Sports Complex, with the focus on the replacement of the rink slab and the dasher boards. But first members want to see if the price tag can be trimmed.

Along with these essential advancements to the complex, there will be mechanical upgrades to the cooling system for the ice, (the refrigeration room was upgraded in 2019), new stairs, a ramp for an accessible viewing area, and new sports hall flooring, specially engineered to reduce the risk of injury and endure heavy use.

The price tag of the upgrades would be about $2 million, according to Greg Esdale, EVB Structural Engineers, who presented an update at the most recent council meeting.

Council asked EVB to consider “sharpening their pencils” to reduce the project cost.

The ice surface and boards remain untouched since initial construction in 1978. The refrigeration plant has had several upgrades to the existing compressors and associated equipment and a new condenser unit was installed in 2019.

But the rink slab and dasher board systems are beyond their expected lifespan, council was told.

The township and EVB Structural Engineers are working together to formalize a grant application to government, hoping to qualify for 50% of the cost, up to a maximum of $1 million.

The hope is to have all design documents complete by September 30, and to proceed to tender in anticipation of federal and provincial subsidies.

With the grant application due in mid-October, council hopes the next meeting will bring further cost saving proposals before members make a final decision on the refurbishments.

The facility provides a venue for many sports – hockey, skating, tennis, pickleball and basketball. But it also provides space for association meetings, receptions, parties and corporate events, making it an integral part of the community.