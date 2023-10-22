2023-2026 Strategic Plan

October 22, 2023 — Changed at 10 h 28 min on October 18, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by SDG Counties
Comment count:
2023-2026 Strategic Plan
United Counties of SDG logo.

The 2023-2026 SDG Counties Strategic Plan places significant importance on remaining fiscally responsible while also creating priorities that will allow our region to build upon the success of the past, while charting a prudent course into the future.

This plan focuses on key elements that strike a balance between financial prudence and community progress. Strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts are a hallmark of this plan as SDG Counties creates an ecosystem of mutual support and growth, amplifying the collective impact of regional initiatives.

Moreover, the plan advocates for a dynamic governance structure that thrives on inclusivity and transparency, fostering an environment where every voice is heard and valued. Bolstering this inclusive governance model is a comprehensive advocacy strategy that champions the rights and aspirations of every member within the SDG Counties community, ensuring that their concerns remain at the forefront of the development agenda.

You can download the plan by clicking the link below:

2023-2026 SDG Counties Strategic Plan

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Jamie MacDonald selected as SDG Counties Warden-elect for 2024
Regional News

Jamie MacDonald selected as SDG Counties Warden-elect for 2024

THE COUNTIES, Ontario – Jamie MacDonald has been selected as the 2024 Warden-elect of the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and…

3 Minutes with the Mayor of South Stormont
Columnists

3 Minutes with the Mayor of South Stormont

We are all very aware of the current housing crisis across the country, and our region is certainly not immune to those impacts. In…