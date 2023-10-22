2023-2026 Strategic Plan

The 2023-2026 SDG Counties Strategic Plan places significant importance on remaining fiscally responsible while also creating priorities that will allow our region to build upon the success of the past, while charting a prudent course into the future.

This plan focuses on key elements that strike a balance between financial prudence and community progress. Strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts are a hallmark of this plan as SDG Counties creates an ecosystem of mutual support and growth, amplifying the collective impact of regional initiatives.

Moreover, the plan advocates for a dynamic governance structure that thrives on inclusivity and transparency, fostering an environment where every voice is heard and valued. Bolstering this inclusive governance model is a comprehensive advocacy strategy that champions the rights and aspirations of every member within the SDG Counties community, ensuring that their concerns remain at the forefront of the development agenda.

You can download the plan by clicking the link below:

2023-2026 SDG Counties Strategic Plan