2024 Battle of Crysler Farm Battlefield Re-enactment

The Friends of the Crysler Farm Battlefield are pleased to announce that the 2024 Battle of Crysler’s Farm re-enactment will be held on the weekend of July 6 and 7 at the Battlefield Memorial Park adjacent to Upper Canada Village. A sincere thank you is extended to SDG Tourism and the St. Lawrence Parks Commission for their sponsorship of this event.

The Battle of Crysler’s Farm was fought on November 11, 1813, and resulted in the invading American forces being defeated by the combined forces of British, colonial, and indigenous allies, despite the victors having significant lesser numbers of combatants.

The event will feature educational displays from other local historical groups, a dress up booth, the Battlefield Memorial Building will be open and scheduled narrated tours of the encampment areas. There will be a sutlers (merchants) encampment, as well as a military encampment for people to visit and learn about life in the early 19th century.

Other events include the opportunity to have the experience of firing a period cannon at a cost of $80.00 per group of 4. Dr. Greg Baran will be back at the re-enactment this year and will be portraying a period [military field] surgeon with an amputation demonstration and information in regards to 1812 era medical practices. There are plans for a blacksmith to be onsite during the two-day re-enactment to provide information on this aspect of life in the early 1800’s.

Prior to the early afternoon battle, a children’s muster is planned which has proved in the past to be an entertaining time for participants and observers. This is followed by a well-planned battle between the opposing forces accompanied by a military historian providing commentary. The battles will be held in the early afternoon, with re-enactors portraying aspects of battle, with the children’s muster held just prior to the re-enactment battle.

More information can be obtained by contacting the Friends of the Crysler Farm Battlefield through their website at www.cryslersfarm.com or their Facebook page.