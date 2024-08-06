$4.44 Million More! We Can Do It … Together!

Dundas Manor resident Joan Dunlop likes to plan ahead. So she’s keeping tabs on the construction of the new Dundas Manor. After all, she will soon call it home. “On my first day, I’m going to lay down on my new bed, read and eat candy,” Joan smiles.

Joan says she can’t wait for all the new and improved things the new home will provide. And as the exterior takes shape, attention is turning inward. Planning is moving from the bricks and mortar to everything that is needed inside the new home – from furniture to flowers to even forks. Gifts to the Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign will help with that too.

“We are in the home stretch, with just $4.44 million more to go,” says WDMH Foundation Managing Director Kristen Casselman. “The WDMH Foundation continues to lead the fundraising efforts right alongside the construction work. As the walls go up, so do the gifts for Dundas Manor. We’re not there yet, but we know we can do it – together!”

“It’s a beehive of activity and we are so proud to show off the new Dundas Manor to our community,” adds Dundas Manor Administrator Susan Poirier. “There is so much to do and the campaign will support the purchase of everything from new beds to new curtains to new patio furniture – everything we need to make Dundas Manor a comfy home for our residents. They deserve nothing less.”

“We are grateful to everyone in the community who is supporting the campaign to build the new Dundas Manor and everyone who is considering making a gift,” sums up Kristen Casselman. “If you have given a gift, thank you. If you can give a little more, that would be wonderful too. We need everyone’s help to make this dream a reality for the residents and our community. Please help us keep the magic going!”

For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visitwww.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6169. To chat about how you can help fundraise for Dundas Manor, please contact Cindy Ault Peters at 343-572-6345 or cpeters@wdmh.on.ca.