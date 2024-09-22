A comforting snuggle – and much more

Annie loves coming to work at Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) and no one seems to mind when she snuggles up with patients, lies down on the job or even takes a little nap. After all, Annie is a therapy dog!

Annie visits the various units of the hospital and the emergency department waiting room. One day a week, she devotes her hugs and snuggles to WDMH staff.

“It’s quite remarkable,” notes Debra McLean, who brings Annie to WDMH. “You can see patients and staff respond to Annie right away. They smile and take a moment to say hello and get a little love.”

And now, Annie is ready to take on a new role. Annie is one of the first dogs in this region to support patients requesting Medical Assistance in Dying or MAiD. Annie is available if the patient and family should choose to have her with them. When requested, Debra and Annie will meet with the patient to talk about how Annie can be involved.

“Having a dog in the room brings calm for the patient, but the family also benefits,” explains Debra. “It’s a very personal situation and it’s a small way we can support patients and families in their grief. I can step away and Annie can stay with them for as long as they’d like.”

“Annie and Debra have created a brighter and more compassionate environment at WDMH and we are grateful for their support of both our patients and staff,” sums up Janie Desroches, Vice President, Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive.

If you would like to provide comments or suggestions about hospital services, please contact Cholly Boland, President and CEO, Winchester District Memorial Hospital at 613.774.1049 or by email at cboland@wdmh.on.ca.