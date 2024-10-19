A Fond Farewell to Our Managing Director

The WDMH Foundation is expressing its appreciation to WDMH Foundation Managing Director Kristen Casselman for her outstanding leadership over the past ten years. Kristen recently shared she is stepping down from the roleeffective November 29 th .

Over the past decade, Kristen has effectively led the Foundation team and fostered a strong sense of giving in our community. “The Foundation Board is deeply grateful for Kristen’s exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to our community. Her dedication has been a true gift, and she will be greatly missed,” notes Trisha Elliott, WMDH Foundation Board Chair.

WDMH CEO Cholly Boland agrees: “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Kristen for the last ten years. Under her leadership, the Foundation has grown more than it ever has in its history. During her tenure, she earned the respect of her staff, colleagues, the community and the donors who so faithfully support health care close to home.”

Kristen shares this success with the donors and the Foundation team: “Together, an incredible group of people did something amazing in the last ten years,” she says. “They have purchased hundreds of pieces of medical equipment among many other things at Winchester District Memorial Hospital. They have also raised millions of dollars for the new Dundas Manor. This group of people is made up of donors, volunteers, and the Foundation team. It’s been incredible to be a part of that. I’ve worked with and met so many wonderful people – and I learned a lot!”

“It’s the memories of celebrating staff and donors that I am most proud of and will cherish the most,” sums up Kristen. “I am very grateful to have had this opportunity. There is a great team at the Foundation. This decision was not an easy one, but it’s the right one for me.”

Plans are underway to identify a new Managing Director to lead the Foundation in its next phase of growth. Over the next several weeks, Kristen will continue to lead the Foundation and support key projects such as Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign in support of the new Dundas Manor. “As we move forward, the Board is actively implementing a thoughtful transition plan,” sums up Trisha. “We are committed to ensuring that our donors continue to receive the highest level of care and support, and that the Foundation remains in steady, capable hands.”

Best wishes, Kristen!