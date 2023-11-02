A further 250 metres of shoreline planted in Morrisburg

For the second year in a row, shoreline restorative planting took place in the Morrisburg Waterfront Park.

MORRISBURG – Over 40 volunteers helped plant a 250 metre long strip of the Morrisburg Waterfront Park shoreline with native species of trees, shrubs, and wildflowers on October 19.

The Watersheds Canada project is an extension of last year’s initial planting beginning at the Morrisburg Beach, west along the waterfront pathway.

Funded by Ontario Power Generation and TD Friends of the Environment Foundation, the plants will add to the park environment and also provide shelter and food for wildlife. Located between the pathway and the shoreline rocks, this will help slow runoff and protect from erosion.

Volunteers involved included members of the Morrisburg Waterfront Committee, students from St. Mary-St. Cecilia Catholic School and the Municipality of South Dundas.

This article was originally written for the Morrisburg Leader.