A Whole Lot of Moustaches!

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and we want to salute the mighty team behind Dare to Flash a ‘Stache (DTFAS). These dedicated men and women held the first event in 2012 and, throughout the years, have raised $106,121 for the WDMH Foundation Cancer Navigator Fund in support of the Cancer Care Navigator Program at Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH). Funding has also been provided to The Ottawa Hospital to further support prostate cancer research.

Leading the way over the years has been the Black Walnut Prostate Cancer Support Group supported by the Prostate Cancer Network Ottawa. The group provides support and fellowship to those who have been touched by prostate cancer in eastern Ontario.

“Thank you to all of the families, neighbours, colleagues, businesses, and service clubs who have been part of DTFAS over the past decade. The WDMH team has been proud to work with Tom Clapp, Doug Nugent and their team for so many years,” says Cholly Boland, WDMH CEO. “At WDMH, our Cancer Coach Sara Potestio offers support to cancer patients and their families living in our local area – thanks in part to this amazing group of volunteers.”

Over 24,000 Canadians are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year. While DTFAS is wrapping up, the Black Walnut Group will continue to raise awareness and provide support in our local area, working closely with the Ottawa Prostate Cancer Ottawa Support group, Ride For Dad Ottawa, Nation Valley ATV Club, local Lions clubs – and Winchester District Memorial Hospital. Earlier this month, they helped to organize a Prostate Cancer Awareness event at WDMH, where 219 men were registered and tested in just over three hours. Early cancer detection is key.

“We are so grateful to the mighty team behind DTFAS,” sums up Kristen Casselman, Managing Director, WDMH Foundation. “Thank you on behalf of the hospital – and especially on behalf of the many cancer patients that have benefited from the cancer care navigator program.”

For more information about The Black Walnut Group, visit https://www.facebook.com/Black-Walnut-Group-297993444228903.

For more information about the Cancer Care Navigator at WDMH, visit https://www.wdmh.on.ca/cancercarecoach.