A Whole Lot of ‘Staches!

It’s an annual November tradition – and it’s always growing! Get it?!

After a two-year break, Dare to Flash a ‘Stache (DTFAS) was back in November 2024, as the Black Walnut Prostate Cancer Support Group led this important local fundraiser. Proceeds support the WDMH Foundation’s Cancer Care Navigator Fund in support of the cancer care coach program at Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH). Funding is also provided to The Ottawa Hospital to further support prostate cancer research.

In addition to individuals out there growing and raising funds, local Foodland stores in Winchester and Greely also got into the act, collecting donations from generous customers. Once all the ‘staches were grown (and some quickly shaved off!), the grand total reached $2,951.45 for cancer care. The same amount was donated to The Ottawa Hospital Foundation where it was matched 10:1!

“We are so grateful to the mighty team behind DTFAS,” sums up Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events at the WDMH Foundation. “Thank you on behalf of the hospital – and especially on behalf of the many cancer patients and families that have benefited from this vital support program at WDMH.”

For more information about The Black Walnut Group, visit https://www.facebook.com/Black-Walnut-Group-297993444228903.

For more information about the Cancer Care Navigator at WDMH, visit https://www.wdmh.on.ca/cancercarecoach.