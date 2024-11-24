Ace of Spades Mania! Celebrating 6.0 and Moving on to 7.0!

We are still smiling! Earlier this month, the Kin Club of Russell hosted a gala to present the proceeds of their Catch the Ace 6.0 Lottery to the chosen charities – including the WDMH Foundation. It was a wonderful night of celebration and gratitude!

When called to the stage, the WDMH Foundation team was thrilled to accept a cheque for $209,645.07!

“Thank you to the Kin Club of Russell and everyone who has been playing Catch the Ace. There are some who have been playing since day one and others who have just started joining in the fun. We thank you all!” noted Cindy Ault Peters, Donor Relations Specialist.

Of course, the real winners are patients at Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) and the residents at Dundas Manor Long-Term Care Home. Funds donated to the WDMH Foundation will be directed to the Health Care Undesignated Fund. This fund can be used to support the needs at WDMH or Dundas Manor – wherever the need is greatest.

And even more good news! The fun continues! The Kin Club of Russell has launched Catch the Ace 7.0 with the first draw taking place on December 1stat 3:15 pm. You can watch live on the Kin Club’s Facebook page.

Online tickets are available here: https://kinclubofrussell.ca/catch-the-ace/. Or stop by the Foundation office in the hospital lobby or at Foodland in Winchester to get yours. Tickets are just $10 each and you have a chance to uncover the Ace of Spades and win big.

“We hope everyone will continue to play,” notes Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events. “We are #25 on the drop-down list, so please scroll down to find us to ensure that you’re supporting care close to home with your ticket purchase!”

For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visitwww.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169. If you would like to host a community event to benefit the new Dundas Manor, please reach out to Justine at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 or jplummer@wdmh.on.ca. Thank you for your support!