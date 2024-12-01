Akwesasne mohawk casino resort to kick off brand new charitable donation feature to support local community

Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort is excited to announce a brand new charity donation feature where you can play and have a chance to give back to the community! Starting December 2nd, we will have a newly installed charity donation option on our US Ticket Redemption Center machines for you to donate to one of three local community organizations.

“We are thrilled to show our appreciation and support to the community of Akwesasne through launching this new charity campaign,” said Scott Freeman, General Manager. “AMCR would like to express our sincere gratitude to our guests in advance for your donation to the community.”

With this new feature, our guests will have the option to donate their change (coin) from their slot ticket redemptions to one of the following local charities:

Saint Regis Food Pantry

Mission – to promote the general health and welfare of the nation’s Indian population. The Food Distribution Program (FDP) is offered to eligible community members of Akwesasne as an alternative to the existing food stamp program administered by the Franklin County Department of Social Services.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Office for the Aging

An organization of the tribal government whose intent is to provide services to the senior citizens of the Akwesasne service area. The Office for the Aging will serve those with the greatest economic and social needs.

Akwesasne Boys and Girls Club

Non-profit after school program serving community members ages 6 -20 and their families since 2001. Akwesasne Boys & Girls Club provides a safe place to learn and grow, ongoing relationships with caring, adult professionals, life and skill enhancing programs, character development experiences, hope and opportunity.